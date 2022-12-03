Beretta A400 Xtreme Plus

Beretta's A400 Xtreme Plus is the Best Overall shotgun according to Joe Genzel. Featuring a 3 1/2-inch chamber and a soft-recoiling action, Genzel said that the Beretta is the gun to choose if you need one firearm to do it all. 

Anybody considering buying a shotgun to give to a hunter for Christmas may want to check out a Top 10-Plus 1 list of semi auto shotguns in Outdoor Life.

Joe Genzel, who wrote the “The Best Semi Auto Shotguns” published online Tuesday, hits the nail on the head when he points out an extensive selection can make buying a new shotgun confusing. After all, he points out, gun manufacturers introduce a “new” auto-loader nearly every year.



