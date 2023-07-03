MYETTE POINTE – Jacob Shoopman balks at running and gunning during any bass tournament, particularly a 2 ½- to 3-hour Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series tournament.

Shoopman went against his M.O. June 28 in the eighth WN Hawg Fights BTS of 2023. He gave his first spot a reasonable amount of time before cranking up the 150-h.p. Mercury on the 19 ½-foot long aluminum Ranger bass boat and drove to another location, where he and his dad, Don Shoopman, settled in for the rest of the evening that Wednesday.



Tags