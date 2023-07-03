Jacob Shoopman pulls a 3.30-pound bass out of the livewell June 28 before the weigh-in of the eighth WN Hawg Fights BTS tournament of 2023. Shoopman and his dad, Don Shoopman, won the tournament with a three-bass limit weighing 7.41 pounds.
Bo Amy holds a 4.40-pound bass that anchored his second-place three-fish limit June 28 during the WN Hawg Fights BTS tournament in the Atchafalaya Basin out of Myette Point. That fish was the biggest of the evening.
Jacob Shoopman pulls a 3.30-pound bass out of the livewell June 28 before the weigh-in of the eighth WN Hawg Fights BTS tournament of 2023. Shoopman and his dad, Don Shoopman, won the tournament with a three-bass limit weighing 7.41 pounds.
Bo Amy holds a 4.40-pound bass that anchored his second-place three-fish limit June 28 during the WN Hawg Fights BTS tournament in the Atchafalaya Basin out of Myette Point. That fish was the biggest of the evening.
MYETTE POINTE – Jacob Shoopman balks at running and gunning during any bass tournament, particularly a 2 ½- to 3-hour Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series tournament.
Shoopman went against his M.O. June 28 in the eighth WN Hawg Fights BTS of 2023. He gave his first spot a reasonable amount of time before cranking up the 150-h.p. Mercury on the 19 ½-foot long aluminum Ranger bass boat and drove to another location, where he and his dad, Don Shoopman, settled in for the rest of the evening that Wednesday.
It was a winning move worth $405. Jacob Shoopman caught the two bass they needed, including a good kicker, to fill out their limit weighing 7.41 pounds and finish atop an 18-boat field that fished out of Myette Point Boat Landing.
“Normally we try to hunker down where we’re at but we made a move at 7:15 and it paid off,” he said.
“It was just we hadn’t got bit in 45 minutes. It just didn’t feel right in the first spot even though we had a 2 ½-pounder in the livewell. If we had to go somewhere we have to go where I know there are some big ones.
“We went to an old place I have a lot of confidence in. It was a shallow run getting in. Once we got in there everything looked good and right.”
There was at least one “big(ger) one” at the second spot and on has fourth cast it smacked his buzz bait soon after it sputtered over a thick log paralleling the shoreline in about 2 ½-feet of water. Following a brief tussle, the 3.30-pound bass was in the landing net, then the livewell.
Still, the father-and-son team was one keeper bass short of a limit for what seemed like an eternity as time ran out before the 8:30 p.m. weigh-in at Myette Point Boat Landing. The bass anglers decided they’d try to run out at 8 p.m., cushion in case the boat got stuck.
Ten minutes before their self-imposed departure time, a 1 ½-pound bass chomped his buzz bait in 10-foot depths. He quickly boat flipped the fish that gave them a limit.
“It was only a 13-incher but it definitely put us over the top. I knew we’d be close to winning being how tough results have been just in weekend (all-day) tournaments,” he said.
The 35-year-old merchandiser for Lafayette Coca-Cola Bottling Co. caught each bass that went on the digital scale manned by veteran weighmaster Mike O’Brien. All three bass fell for a chartreuse/white Superbait buzz bait he had locked in his hand most of the evening in borrow pits along the West Atchafalaya Basin Protection Levee.
“It’s just a confidence thing about it. I know it gets big bites when needed. I just have a lot of confidence in it. It’s a good buzz bait. You can run it reel slow and put it around the kind of cover that you need,” he said about the buzz bait made by his uncle, Bill Shoopman of Archie, Missouri.
Bo Amy of New Iberia checked in with a second-place finish and boasted the biggest bass of the day. His three-bass limit weighed 6.99 pounds worth $243 and was anchored by the 4.40-pounder that collected another $90. It was his second runner-up finish of the season.
Mike Louviere and Tabitha Landry, both of Jeanerette, finished third with three bass weighing 6.14 pounds for $162. He still was regretting the “one that got away” right off the bat, a bass he estimated at 5 or 6 pounds.
The Shoopmans cashed in for the third time in the last four Hawg Fights.
“It always feels good to win it when you fish against this group of guys like that. They’re all the best around here,” Jacob Shoopman said.
The younger Shoopman, who coached girls soccer eight years at Catholic High School, insisted on saying “we” because he’s proud of the two-man team that has won WN Hawg Fights BTS Angler(s) of the Year in 2015 and again in 2020.
Don Shoopman, an outdoors writer who retired as senior news editor of The Daily Iberian in January 2019, said he was glad to at least contribute by netting the first two bass. His son impressed him once again.
“Jacob doesn’t get to fish much but he sure makes the most of it when he does. It’s just a good time watching him work that buzz bait. Amazing,” he said about his bass tournament partner who became a father March 1.
“He can dedicate that win to Miller Jude,” the outdoors writer, a first-time grandpa, said.