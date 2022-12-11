Two sisters from Lafayette eager to make a duck hunting trip got their wish recently and one of them notched a first in her life as a waterfowler.

Audrey Wheeler, 14, shot at birds on the wing and, for the first time, knocked three down during the trip with her maternal grandfather, Jimmy Shea of New Iberia. Audrey, a student/athlete who plays volleyball at St. Thomas More, gunned down a pintail, a gray duck (gadwall) and a spoonbill (shoveler).



