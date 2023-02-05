As his dad, Perry Scott, stands nearby to his right, Brooks Amy prepares to hand out money awards to the finishers in the Southcentral Fishing Association for 2022 on Wednesday night at the American Legion Hall in Lydia. Amy, SFA director, discussed possible rules changes for the upcoming season and urged Acadiana's avid redfish fishermen to fish the tournaments that begin March 25.
Matt Migues of Lydia, an outdoorsman and veteran angler in the Southcentral Fishing Association, smiles while scooping sausage jambalaya prepared by Shane Goff of Broussard for the SFA meeting Wednesday night at the American Legion Hall in Lydia.
Brock Pellerin, left, a long-time member of the Southcentral Fishing Association, discusses ways to increase membership and participation in 2023 with SFA director Brooks Amy on Wednesday night before a supper for SFA members at the American Legion Hall in Lydia.
Jacob Fisher, left, and Shane Goff use an extra large spoon to ladle sausage jambalaya cooked by Goff for Wednesday's meeting of the Southcentral Fishing Association at the American Legion Hall in Lydia.
LYDIA – Southcentral Fishing Association members enjoyed a supper and preseason meeting Wednesday night here at the American Legion Hall.
With the first tournament of the year less than two months away, SFA Director Brooks Amy distributed prize money to the big winners from last year, then led a discussion aimed at boosting membership and participation in the group’s monthly “slot” redfish tournaments held at Quintana Canal Boat Landing, Cypremort Point.
The aroma from the kitchen area, where a large pot of sausage jambalaya was simmering and being stirred by Shane Goff, filled the large hall. The first order of business was preparing the main attraction.
Goff, Amy’s neighbor and friend in Broussard, said he cooked enough for 75 people. He used 30 pounds of Boston butt pork and 15 pounds of smoked sausage and mixed it with 22-23 cooked cups of rice.
Twenty-eight SFA members attended the event on a moist, cold evening.
“I was hoping for at least 56,” Amy said as members scooped sausage jambalaya, along with salad and bread, onto large paper plates in a short cafeteria-style line.
Amy, who was born and raised in New Iberia, remained optimistic for the season ahead. The opener is scheduled to be held March 25.
Jacob Fisher of St. Martinville, who fishes with him during the season along with Amy’s father, Perry Scott, was both positive and hopeful, as well. Fisher said he really would like to see a large field for the first tournament.
“I just want it to grow so bad. I want it to be bigger every month. Can you imagine 50 boats taking off? What? That’d be awesome. Can you imagine that,” Fisher said while helping Goff.
Amy nodded his head in agreement.
The 2022 AOY award went to Keo Khamphilavong and Craig Landry, both of New Iberia. The two contractors and friends nailed down the title, their first ever, in the fifth and final tournament of the year.
There was three-way tie for biggest redfish in 2022, so the prize money was split three ways among the skippers of those respective boats -- Ryan Savoy, Brian Napier and Amy.
Dusty Davis’ son, Layn, 9, received the prize money for winning 2022 Junior All-Around Fisherman.
After the supper, all the members settled into discussions about growing the membership and increasing the number of boats in tournaments. They talked about getting more children out on the water with their parents and possible sponsored scholarships for the young boy or girl who claims an overall title.
Getting the word out to potential SFA members has been frustrating, Amy admitted. He left 60-70 flyers about the SFA at Dago’s Mobil & Grocery in Lydia last year before the 2022 season began, he said, and they were gone within two weeks.
Still, there was no increase in tournament participation with an average of 10-14 boats, he said.
Johnathan Rush of New Iberia and others suggested promoting the circuit on social media. Rush volunteered to take on that task and find ways to attract other redfish fishermen as well as young anglers to fish with their parents or relatives.
The members also discussed guaranteed prize money to increase the overall purse for the annual end-of-the-year SFA Classic.
Flyers with the upcoming schedule and current rules and regulations were distributed and many of those on hand paid their $25 dues for 2022.
The SFA’s second tournament is scheduled to be held April 22, followed by tournaments on May 20, June 17 and July 15 with the SFA Classic set for Aug. 12.
Following the meeting, Amy said, “I thought it went good with a lot of feedback, which is great. I just keep wishing we get more participation.”
He urged those who enjoy camaraderie among saltwater fishermen who target redfish to join the SFA and give the circuit a try in 2023. For more information call Amy at (337) 316-8175 or Rush at (337) 390-0464.