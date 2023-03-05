LOREAUVILLE – A bass hooked, boated and released very much alive by an avid all-around outdoorsman made a lasting impression on two impressionable young boys recently at Lake Fausse Pointe.

There’s a big reason Layn Davis, 9, and Bowen Davis, 4, were excited early in the afternoon Feb. 23. Dusty Davis’ two sons watched him catch a 7.2-pound bass in the Texaco Field.



