b sellers wins top 10 coteau.jpg
Buy Now

Brandon Sellers places five bass in the weigh-in basket on May 6 during the weigh-in for the Coteau Bass Hustlers Top 10 tournament in the Atchafalaya Basin out of Myette Point Boat Landing. Sellers and Paul Trahan won the annual contest with a five-bass limit weighing 12.14 pounds.

 Facebook

MYETTE POINT – Some of the worst weather Mother Nature could throw at Acadiana brought out the best bass bite for the winning team May 6 in the Coteau Bass Hustlers Top Ten Tournament.

The 10 top bass club anglers from 2022 paired up to fish the annual tournament in the Atchafalaya Basin out of Myette Point Boat Landing. Heavy rains, thunder, high winds and a lot of lightning greeted them after the safe daylight start. At least one boat that went into an area through a cut was unable to exit the same way because a tree fell to block it.







Tags