Ninety-seven percent of the estimated 264,000 blue-winged teal down for opening weekend of the special teal season in the state were in southwest Louisiana.

Someone would have had a hard time convincing Dr. Eric Elias’ duck hunting group of that early on opening day Sept. 10. They were in three duck blinds that Saturday morning on the family’s lease in the marsh around Onion Lake near Intracoastal City.



