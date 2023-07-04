CYPREMORT POINT – On the 70th annual Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo, 70-year-old Perry Scott had his most rewarding outing.

While fishing through the unrelenting heat after mid-morning all three days in the holiday weekend event that ended Sunday, Scott rode three fish he hooked and boated the first day to the Inside Division Best All-Around Fisherman title in the division known for its high-caliber competition. His first-place flounder (2.32 pounds) went wire-to-wire, his runner-up bull red (25.6 pounds) started out first but stayed second the next two days and his second-place slot redfish (7.97 pounds) did the same.



