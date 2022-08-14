Purchase Access

HENDERSON — The teams that won back-to-back $1,000 bass tournament paydays at Henderson Lake had a common denominator: Gavin Savoy.

The Catahoula bass angler, who just turned 20 on July 8, fished July 30 with Austin Theriot of St. Martinville to win the 2nd annual David Thibodeaux High School Bass Team Benefit Tournament, then teamed up July 6 with Theriot’s cousin, Braxton Resweber of St. Martinville, to win the Carencro Bass Club Open.



