Tee Roy Savoy of Coteau Holmes, shown at the Jackie Savoy Memorial Big Bass Classic in 2021, is looking ahead to the 2023 version of the popular fundraising event for the Lydia Cancer Association and Acadiana Hope for a Cure, among other charities and nonprofits. The next one, which also features a live band and rice-and-gravy cookoff, is scheduled to be held April 22 at Lake Fausse Pointe out of Marsh Field Boat Landing.
While behind-the-scenes efforts are ongoing before the Jackie Savoy Memorial Big Bass Classic, Acadiana’s bass anglers are making last-minute preparations and prefishing Lake Fausse Pointe set for April 2.
After all, it is the biggest, most unique bass tournament every year in this region, one that combines an hourly big bass payout that has been a staple for a couple decades combined with the newer five-fish stringer tournament within a tournament. The money’s good for both, too, with $250, $150 and $100 (based on up to 40 boats) going to the first-, second- and third-biggest bass for eight hours in the big bass contest similar to the Bob Sealy Big Bass Splash at Lake Sam Rayburn and Toledo Bend. The five-bass limit purse is $1,000 for first, $600 for second and $400 for third based on up to 40 boats.
There’s a catch to that five-fish stringer part, though. Each bass you weigh during the day in the big bass category counts, in order, to your limit of five bass. Jackie Savoy Big Bass Classic officials recommend keeping a smaller bass or two in the livewell just in case you are unable to weigh in five bass. Officials emphasize anglers cannot cull a smaller bass from the first five weighed.
Entry fee for the Jackie Savoy Memorial Big Bass Classic is $150 per boat. Anglers can register before the event and leave at 5:30 a.m. but first cast isn’t until 7 a.m. The first hour weigh-in ends at 8 a.m. The final hour weigh-in is from 2-3 p.m.
Tee Roy Savoy, a personable, energetic and caring all-around outdoorsman from Coteau Holmes, is responsible for the evolution of this ever-popular event that fills the parking lot at Marsh Field Boat Landing. He has been the volunteer director since the mid-2010s. He works hard to improving each BBC, now bearing the name of his wife, the late Jackie C. Savoy, who died Feb. 1, 2021.
He’s looking forward to a big turnout of bass fishermen.
“I’m having a decent response from fishermen. There are a lot of shares (on social media). The word’s out there,” he said, noting participation hinges on weather.
“Hopefully, the rain holds off and the weather stays good. You know how that goes,” he said.
Savoy and others, including myself, believe this one might be the biggest and best ever because in addition to the highly competitive fishing contest there will be a live band and a cooking team cookoff for the crowd to enjoy. As usual, a silent auction and raffle will be held on site.
The Jackie Savoy Memorial BBC is a much-needed fundraiser for local charities and nonprofits, chiefly the Lydia Cancer Association and the Acadiana Hope for a Cure. Representatives from both organizations have assisted in the preparation and planning for each event the past several years.
In the weeks and days leading up to each Jackie Savoy Memorial BBC, Savoy relies heavily on his sons, Sy Savoy and Ry Savoy, and Angela Mayeux. They are there also in the predawn darkness each tournament morning making sure that registration goes smoothly.
The upcoming event’s highlights are sure to be the live band, 2 in the Chamber, scheduled to play 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the rice-and-gravy cookoff with serving from the cooking teams also starting at 11 a.m.
“I’d like to have about 10 (cooking teams),” Savoy said Friday morning.
Sponsorships and donations are welcome through the day of the tournament. For more information on the Jackie Savoy Memorial BBC, call Savoy at 519-3107.
“Our same sponsors keep coming back. I’ve got a couple new ones this year,” he said, adding he's hopeful more join the cause.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.