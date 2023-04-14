Big Bass Classic
Buy Now

Tee Roy Savoy of Coteau Holmes, shown at the Jackie Savoy Memorial Big Bass Classic in 2021, is looking ahead to the 2023 version of the popular fundraising event for the Lydia Cancer Association and Acadiana Hope for a Cure, among other charities and nonprofits. The next one, which also features a live band and rice-and-gravy cookoff, is scheduled to be held April 22 at Lake Fausse Pointe out of Marsh Field Boat Landing.

 DON SHOOPMAN / THE DAILY IBERIAN FILES

While behind-the-scenes efforts are ongoing before the Jackie Savoy Memorial Big Bass Classic, Acadiana’s bass anglers are making last-minute preparations and prefishing Lake Fausse Pointe set for April 2.

After all, it is the biggest, most unique bass tournament every year in this region, one that combines an hourly big bass payout that has been a staple for a couple decades combined with the newer five-fish stringer tournament within a tournament. The money’s good for both, too, with $250, $150 and $100 (based on up to 40 boats) going to the first-, second- and third-biggest bass for eight hours in the big bass contest similar to the Bob Sealy Big Bass Splash at Lake Sam Rayburn and Toledo Bend. The five-bass limit purse is $1,000 for first, $600 for second and $400 for third based on up to 40 boats.



Tags