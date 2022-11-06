Sampay
Andre "Tank" Sampay, shown earlier this year with a bass he put in the boat, captured first place in the Bullet Bass Club Classic on Oct. 23 in the Atchafalaya Basin. Sampay, a Jeanerette native who lives in Conroe, Texas, topped the 12-boat field with five bass weighing 10.99 pounds.

MYETTE POINT – After missing out on winning Angler of the Year, a former Jeanerette resident grabbed the next best honor and won the Bullet Bass Club Classic on Oct. 23.

Andre “Tank” Sampay of Conroe, Texas, took a shot in the dark, so to speak, and traveled from Myette Point Boat Landing at safe daylight that day to Bayou Benoit, where he hooked and landed enough bass to top the 12-boat field that fished the Atchafalaya Basin.



