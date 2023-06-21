big speckled trout.jpg

Justin Carter of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, a charter boat captain, has his hands full with a 10-pound, 2-ounce, speckled trout he caught while fishing June 14 along the Wando River. After measuring the 28-inch long fish he released it.

 Submitted to Carolina Sportsman

A big fish story last week out of South Carolina has caught the attention of fishermen at least as far away as Acadiana.

Local anglers, whether saltwater or freshwater, or both, are flashing the big fish photo on their cell phone of a 10-pound, 2-ounce, speckled trout caught June 14 by Justin Carter, a charter boat captain from Mt. Pleasant, while he was fishing the mouth of a tributary of the Wando River in Charleston area waters. Catches like that often spread like wildfire in the fishing community.







