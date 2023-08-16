MYETTE POINT – Dusty Romero’s love for bass fishing, particularly competitive bass fishing, has been put to the test this year as he fishes the Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series.

After undergoing major back surgery in 2014, the New Iberia outdoorsman was out of the game until he rejoined the circuit in 2023. Much to his dismay, several of his favorite fishin’ holes have been impacted by siltation that, coupled with current low water conditions, make it a monumental challenge to navigate and catch bass inside the Atchafalaya Basin.



Tags