MANY – If the wind was their friend, Brad Romero and Nick DeRouen might have won a Louisiana Bass Cats tournament in a landslide April 1-2 at Toledo Bend.

The wind blew hard, however, the day before the tournament and, as a result, Romero and DeRouen won by the slimmest of margins over runners-up Mike Sinitiere and Kevin Suit. The winners did go wire-to-wire but needed every fraction of an ounce for the W with 27.15 pounds to pocket $540.



