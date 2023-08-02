COTEAU HOLMES – Two fishing buddies got together for the first time in several years for an evening bass tournament, then checked quite a few boxes during the first 30 minutes or so July 26 in the Atchafalaya Basin.

Brad Romero of Lafayette, formerly of New Iberia, and Damein Clements of Abbeville, a fishing guide at Toledo Bend, teamed up to fish out of Romero’s Mercury-powered Bullet bass boat for the 10th Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series of 2023.



