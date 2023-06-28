LOREAUVILLE – One of the winningest two-man teams the past few years in local bass tournaments big and small got together again June 17 with predictable results in the Atchafalaya Basin.

Cousins Braxton Resweber and Austin Theriot, both of St. Martinville, made it a winning and profitable reunion in the inaugural Louisiana Bass Cats Father’s Day Weekend Open out of Myette Point Boat Landing. They capitalized on a shad spawn around cypress trees early that Saturday morning and got the right bite from the right bass to win with a five-fish limit weighing 11.73 pounds worth $1,000.







Tags