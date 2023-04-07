Felix Jeanminette of Grand Marais called Tuesday morning.
One of the most personable local outdoorsmen I know and respect was contacting mutual close friends shared by him and his father, Horace Jeanminette. After a few minutes exchanging pleasantries, Jeanminette’s voice softened to a somber tone as he broke the news that Mr. Horace died that morning at 5:50 o’clock at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
Mr. Horace, a lifelong Grand Marais resident, was 93. Felix continued talking about “Pop.” I hung onto every word.
His father, an avid fisherman, went fishing with him as recently as a few weeks ago. Mr. Horace’s lawn still is manicured as neatly and nicely as a golf course green because he kept it that way. The avid gardener’s garden is blossoming, too, because of his green thumbs.
Mr. Horace definitely never slowed down, despite some medical issues. He succumbed to a tumor.
I’ll reach way back to find the best word to describe Mr. Horace: Effervescent.
Some might call it a “two dollar word,” a phrase coined by Mark Twain, but, mark my words, it fits Mr. Horace to a T. “A happy, light, cheerful personality.” In other words, “bubbly.”
When you’d meet him, anywhere, anytime, you knew you were going to smile because he always had one ready, if it wasn’t creasing his face already.
Mr. Horace, a devout Catholic, cared about family and friends so much. We’ll miss him just as much and more.
My family, June, Joshua and Jacob, got to know him when he invited us over to eat 30 years or so ago during the Grand Marais Mardi Gras Parade and festivities. He and Felix cooked some of the best food that day.
Mostly, I ran into Mr. Horace on the water or at a boat landing. He lived and loved to go wet a line – mostly targeting bream and sac-a-lait -- with his sons in the Atchafalaya Basin and Lake Fausse Pointe.
A few times over the years I’d hear him halfway across the floor at Cypress Bayou Casino in Charenton. When that happened, it got a lot louder around the stand of machines where he was playing. We loved to talk and laugh as we shared stories and anecdotes.
Felix, who graduated from New Iberia High School (Class of 1972) and the University of Southwestern Louisiana ((Class of 1976), retired in 2012 after working 30 years as an accountant with the Iberia Parish School Board.
He is one of three sons born to Mr. Horace and the late Audrey Jeanminette -- Steve Mitchell Jeanminette Sr., who also lives in Grand Marais, and the late Elvis “Top Rod” Jeanminette. He also has two daughters, Tammy Lavine and Maxine Jones.
Elvis, who died Jan. 12, 2015, was just like “Pop.” He was a leader in the community as well as a great volunteer who organized fundraising bass tournaments for charities. He founded what has evolved into the Jackie Savoy Memorial Big Bass Classic, which raises money to help cancer victims and fight cancer, and the Teche Area Big Shot Bass Tournament, which raised money to buy Florida bass fingerlings after Hurricane Andew decimated the bass populations in the Atchafalaya Basin and Lake Fausse Pointe in August 1992.
Mr. Horace’s funeral is scheduled for a special day, Tuesday, April 11. That day marks what would be the 70th wedding anniversary date for him and Miss Audrey.
Since his wife’s death Oct. 1, 2013, Mr. Horace has displayed her photo in the house and held an “anniversary party” for the couple every April 11. Family and friends helped him celebrate the solemn occasion.
Visitation will be from 7 a.m.-10:15 a.m. with a rosary at 9:30 a.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home. He will be buried in St. Nicholas Catholic Church Cemetery Mausoleum, Patoutville.
Mr. Horace, I’m proud and glad to have known you. We all are.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.