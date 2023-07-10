CYPREMORT POINT – So many stories inside the stories unfolded in the recently completed 70th annual Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo that began June 30 and ended July 2.

The sole fishing rodeo record to fall over the three-day holiday weekend fittingly enough went to a former fishing rodeo chairman who continues to help with the annual event and fishes as much of it as he can.



Tags