CYPREMORT POINT – The rains that dampened but failed to deter dozens of saltwater fishermen were expected.
The onslaught on two of the three leaderboards for the 69th annual Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo was a pleasant surprise the first day of the three-day holiday weekend event at Cypremort Point.
At least 30 boats stopped by fishing rodeo headquarters under the pavilion along Quintana Canal to weigh fish caught since the event got underway at 12:01 a.m. Friday.
One of those fish that hit the digital scale was a fishing rodeo record “slot” redfish (between 16 and 27 inches) in the Junior Division carried up by 9-year-old Trey Jordan of New Iberia, who fished with his grandfather, Keith Delahoussaye, a retired LDWF Enforcement Division agent. Jordan’s 8.52-pound redfish broke the old record of 7.84 pounds set by Ryelon Romero in 2021.
“It was hard (to catch) but not too hard,” Jordan said minutes after the fish was weighed by veteran IR&GC weighmaster Mackie Boudreaux.
Jordan said he caught the record on shrimp under a popping cork. It was one of three fish the St. Edward Catholic School graduate stuck on the leaderboard to take the first-day lead in the Junior Division with 266 points.
The youngster also had a first-place speckled trout (.69 pounds) and a second-place drum (3.01 pounds) going into the second day of the event for a total of 266 points.
Jordan fished in his grandpa’s 23-foot Xpress aluminum boat that dodged the rain all day, according to Delahoussaye.
“I ran. I probably spent $100 worth of gas running from the rain,” he said.
“But, but, we still got kind of wet but not too much,” his grandson said.
Delahoussaye, who dominated the Southcentral Fishing Association circuit the past few years before a knee replacement sidelined him in 2022, said, “I’m the net man for him. All I do it net.”
Trailing Jordan in the Junior Division race for Best All-Around Fisherman after Day 1 are Grant Romero, 240 points, and Easton McLean, 238.
The rainy day blues was a common theme.
“It was not a good day. We might have fished two hours. We went home and came back. We didn’t do too much fishing,” Kevin Horton of Avery Island said.
Horton, who fished with Chris Prioux and Nathan Prioux, 14, both of Avery Island, had a .72-pound croaker on the leaderboard in the Inside Division when the scales closed at 6 p.m.
The wet stuff was aggravating to those vying for top three finishes in categories for the Inside Division and Junior Division.
“It was a lot more rain than fish,” Matt Migues of Lydia said after fishing aboard New Iberian Kyle LeBlanc’s 22-foot Majek Xtreme with Josh Hebert.
“We struggled today. Some people might have done better,” Migues, a veteran saltwater fisherman, said.
They got soaked a few times while catch four speckled trout, two blue catfish and a redfish, he said, noting they also had several boat-related breakdowns.
Still, LeBlanc had second- and third-place speckled trout (1.66 and 1.32 pounds, respectively) in the Inside Division.
Brock Pellerin of Jeanerette, past IR&GC fishing rodeo chairman, fished with T.J. Bonin of Youngsville, John Albert of Jeanerette and neighbor/brother-in-law Karl Prados.
They were fishing in a 21-foot Gravois hull loaned to them by Jimmy Gravois of Charenton. Pellerin said he didn’t mind the rain.
“Oh, you know, we were running from the rain but it was cool. We weren’t complaining about the heat. The weather didn’t hold up but we did what we had to do,” Pellerin said.
He had a third-place redfish (27.4 pounds) on the leaderboard in the Inside Division after Day 1.
Gerrit “T Blu” Landry of Patoutville weathered the storms in the Gotta Have Faith, his 23-foot Key West, and came back with a first-place redfish (31.5 pounds) caught by his daughter, Faith Landry.
The Landrys fished with their regular holiday weekend crew, Nick and Evie Sherville.
The Inside Division Best All-Around Fisherman title may go from the defending champion, Drew Romero of Lydia, to his father, Brian Romero. The elder Romero staked a commanding lead in the standings with first-place speckled trout (2.33 pounds), “slot” redfish (7.17 pounds) and flounder (2.34 pounds) after one day of fishing in the three-day fishing rodeo.
Brian Romero has 286 points to lead Mike Robideaux, 169, and Josh St. Germain, 160.
Romero also has the early inside track for the Inside Division’s Boat Captain’s Award with 286 points.
The scales open again from 3-6 p.m. today and again from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the third and final day Sunday.