Following are Quotable Quotes from the 70th annual Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo held June 30-July 2 at Cypremort Point.

“I guess if you can only catch one it better be a good one.” Thomas Bourque before weighing a 20-pound redfish on Day 1. The Lydia angler was fishing with Keith Prince of Lydia at the mouth of Avery Island and in Shark Bayou. Prince caught one croaker.



