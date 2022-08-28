Purchase Access

CYPREMORT POINT — There were some long faces showing on the Southcentral Fishing Association fishermen who fished the SFA Classic on Aug. 20.

Milton Davis of Lydia and Jonathan Rush of New Iberia, a Lydia native, were among those with long faces after a day of fishing for “slot” redfish (16 to 17 inches long) with Davis’ grandson, Layn Davis, 8. The Davises and Rush endured or dodged storms most of the day and their favorite fishin’ holes didn’t pan out until 1 ½-2 hours before the 3 p.m. weigh-in under the pavilion along Quintana Canal.



