It’s hard to beat a fishing contest in which a 1.17-pound croaker has as much value as, say, a 39.5-pound yellowfin tuna.
That helps explain the popularity of the Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo held each Fourth of July Weekend at Cypremort Point. The 69th edition of the three-day holiday weekend event starts Friday.
IR&GC fishing rodeo officials and the Teche Area’s saltwater fishermen are counting down the days while getting crews lined up, fishing tackle ready and boat/motor in competition shape before July 1. They will compete in the Inside Division, the Junior Division or the Offshore Division.
That 1.17-pound croaker caught by Randy Boudreaux won the category in the Inside Division last July earned a first-place check just like the first-place 39.5-pound yellowfin tuna hooked and boated by Peyton Savoy. Payouts go to the first-, second- and third-place fish in each category of the Inside Division and the Offshore Division.
Junior Division winners in each category receive trophies.
You won’t want to miss this: There’s a free Angler’s Supper scheduled to be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the American Legion Hall in Lydia. Fishing rodeo tickets and Calcutta tickets will be sold on a night of camaraderie highlighted by a shrimp fettuccini meal prepared by Korie LeBlanc, a long-time IR&GC board member who is the wife of past fishing rodeo chairman Chad LeBlanc.
First-year fishing rodeo chairman Brooks Amy of New Iberia, taking over for the chairman the past three years, Josh St. Germain, can’t wait to oversee the next fishing rodeo. Amy has fished the events religiously every summer with his dad, Perry Scott, son, Hayden Amy, and good friend, Jacob Fisher.
“I’m just really excited. I hope we have a good turnout and a lot of people show up for a good time. It’s for a good cause,” the chairman said recently, noting the local conservation organization has donated more than $70,000 the past six years to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and charities across the heart of Acadiana.
Naturally, all eyes will be on weather-related issues. No one wants high winds or storms.
Amy said raffles prizes and door prizes will be distributed at the supper. For more information call 316-8175.
The fishing rodeo starts at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 1, and ends two days later at 1 p.m. The two scales at fishing rodeo headquarters under the pavilion along Quintana Canal will be open from 3-6 p.m. Friday and from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday. The scales open at 10 a.m. Sunday and close for good at 1 p.m.
New to the fishing rodeo’s schedule this year is a Cornhole Tournament, which is sure to liven up opening day after the weigh-in. The tournament with a 100 percent payout is set to start at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
The entry fee is $40 per two-man team with registration from 4-6 p.m.
Make sure to follow the action Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday night on www.iberianet.com and in Wednesday’s The Daily Iberian.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.