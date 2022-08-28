Purchase Access

There is no glowing report on the number of ducks getting ready to migrate from the northern prairies in and around Canada to the South.

The 2022 Waterfowl Population and Habitat Survey numbers released Aug. 20 by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are anything but glowing because the estimated count is lower than it’s been in nearly 20 years. However, hope is on the horizon for more ducks on the way due to a wet spring and significant increase in the number of ponds across 2 million acres in the survey area from Alaska’s Seward Peninsula to the shores of Newfoundland and south to near the Nebraska-South Dakota border.



