There is no glowing report on the number of ducks getting ready to migrate from the northern prairies in and around Canada to the South.
The 2022 Waterfowl Population and Habitat Survey numbers released Aug. 20 by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are anything but glowing because the estimated count is lower than it’s been in nearly 20 years. However, hope is on the horizon for more ducks on the way due to a wet spring and significant increase in the number of ponds across 2 million acres in the survey area from Alaska’s Seward Peninsula to the shores of Newfoundland and south to near the Nebraska-South Dakota border.
The May 2022 pond counts are 4 percent above the long-term average, which should lead to prime duck production and a strong fall flight, according to Delta Waterfowl.
The U.S.F&WS reported the spring breeding population index at 34.2 million ducks, 12 percent lower than the 2019 estimate of 38.9 million ducks and 4 percent under the long-term average since 1955. The federal agency, with an assist from the Canadian Wildlife Survey, conducted the survey for the first time in two years because of coronavirus-related restrictions. The survey was conducted in May and June.
There were fewer mallards, gadwall, wigeon, green-winged teal, shovelers, pintails and canvasbacks based on the survey for the upcoming fall flight than in 2019. There are more blue-winged teal and redheads and the same number of scaup as in 2019.
A prolonged drought across the region is to blame for the increasingly low numbers. A Ducks Unlimited official pointed that out.
“Although the beneficial effects of timely precipitation during late winter and spring were evident by high pond counts across the eastern prairies, the total duck estimate in the traditional survey area was the lowest in nearly 20 years,” DU Chief Scientist Steve Adair said in a prepared statement on Aug. 20. “The drop in duck numbers reflects the consequences of low production caused by multiple years of prairie drought, including 2021, which was one of the most severe and widespread in nearly four decades. But the survey revealed some bright spots for duck populations and provided optimism for good production this summer and carryover of favorable pond conditions into fall and winter.”
It isn’t all gloom and doom for waterfowl hunters anxiously waiting for the 2022-23 season in Louisiana.
Blue-winged teal numbers are among the bright spots as far as increases related to the short-term and/or long-term average, according to Delta Waterfowl. The 6.49 million blue-winged teal represent a 27-percent hike in the long-term average and a 19-percent rise from 2019.
“Teal numbers are the surprise of the survey. It’s the opposite of what we might expect, with blue-wings being so high and green-wings being down,” Frank Rohwer, Delta Waterfowl’s president and chief scientist, said Aug. 20.
Other than redheads, 0.99 million, up 35-percent since 2019 and up 36 percent since 1955; gadwall, 2.67 million, up 30 percent over the long-term average but down 18 percent since 2019, and shovelers, 3.04 million, down 17 percent since 2019 but up 15 percent long-term, other species’ numbers are down.
The breeding mallard population was estimated at 7.22 million, which is 9 percent below the long-term average in the survey, which dates back to 1955, according to Delta Waterfowl. It’s also the lowest since 2005.
The silver lining is that mallard production should be good this year across much of the prairie, the organization noted.
“Duck production should be good this year, and appears to be phenomenal in parts of North Dakota this year. Water, including those temporary and seasonal ponds, stayed on the landscape late into the nesting season his year. That provides opportunities for hens that might have lost a first nest to predators to re-nest and hatch a brood,” said Mike Buxton, Delta Waterfowl’s senior waterfowl programs manager.
The key for our local duck hunters?
How many of those millions of ducks, no matter the population status of their respective species, make it to the Sportsman’s Paradise?
It was a lean, mean season in 2021-22 for many duck hunters around here who hunted locally and regionally. As they found out, you can’t hit what you can’t see.
There were some notable exceptions, particularly for those who hunted just northeast of Pecan Island.
We’ll hold our breath, cross our fingers and, hopefully, count our blessings when the migratory birds hover over our decoys.
DON SHOOPMANis outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.