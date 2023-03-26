You’ve got to wing it, er, hand it, to a duck that should steal the spotlight from Buck 140, the deer recorded crossing the Mississippi River four times on round trips from Mississippi to Louisiana.

When a Louisiana waterfowl biologist highly regarded for his research saw the flight track marked by a lightweight, solar-powered transmitter last year, he did a doubletake. The female pintail left southwest Louisiana in March 2022, then stopped 10,000 miles later in Russia.



