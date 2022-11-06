A 7-year-old New Iberia boy squeezed in a few deer hunts around a busy schedule of New Iberia Pee Wee Football games and Iberia Soccer Association matches in October.

David Bourgeois III will never, ever forget his last deer hunt of the month in the Four Bayous area of St. Mary Parish. Neither will his father, Nick Bourgeois, who watched his son, a fifth-generation Bourgeois hunting on land that’s been in the family for that length of time.



