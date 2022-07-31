MYETTE POINT — Cody Pattillo’s first Louisiana Bass Anglers win durgin his first year with the Franklin-based bass club left him upbeat and looking for more in 2022.
The Loreauville bass angler made the right moves and had the right artificial lure in his hand at the right time July 23 to cull, then weigh a five-bass limit at 11.47 pounds.
His winning catch was anchored by the tournament’s biggest bass, a 3.77-pounder.
Pattillo got the win by a razor-thin margin over runners-up Al Falcon and Bubbie Lopez, whose five bass weighed 11.47 pounds.
Lopez is in the thick of the race for LBA Angler of the Year.
Dicky Fitzgerald, the Franklin-based after nine tournaments for the bass club’s two-time defending AOY, and Vernon Colson finished third with five bass for 10.73 pounds.
Wrenwick Drexler, also fishing by himself, was fourth with a limit weighing 10.51 pounds.
Still, 16 of the boats in the 17-boat field were unable to catch Pattillo.
After starting the day fishing Amoco borrow pits and canals close to Myette Point Boat Landing, Pattillo tried a few more of his choice spots near the ramp then headed to one of his favorite stretches of cypress trees.
He started putting small keeper bass in the boat on a 7 ½-inch red shad Culprit plastic worm and a squarebill crank bait that’s been good to him.
He declined to say the color or model.
“I was catching them on cypress trees in pretty decent water. I wasn’t too far from the landing. It just so happens I got lucky and caught a 3-pounder about 9 o’clock,” he said.
Four hours and dozens of casts later, things changed for the better. He got his hands on the bass that weighed nearly 4 pounds.
The big bass was hanging around a big stump barely visible under the surface, he said. He ran his buzz bait over the stump and the fish smacked it as a steady rain fell.
“He was there. I got lucky. When I grabbed it, the hook fell out,” he said.
The 41-year-old senior line technician for Cleco was proud to catch that 3.77-pounder on a buzz bait he put together himself, one that gurgles and barely crawls atop the water.
“I make my own buzz baits. I started making my own 20 years ago when I first started tournament fishing, whenever Tommy (Tommy Lipari) started running Hawg Fights. I’ve been making them ever since,” he said.
That bass buoyed his spirits despite the rain.
“I knew I might be in the money. I thought I’d need three chunky fish and I only had two of them. It was just enough,” he said.
He’s pleased with the first place finish but taking it in stride as he juggles family, job and fishing.
Pattillo said his days on the water are limited as he devotes more attention to his and his wife Carrie’s young daughters, Hazel, 4, and Camille, 1.
He’s all for that and plans to take them fishing when they are old enough like his father, Jeff Pattillo of Loreauville, did when he and his brother, Heath Pattillo, were young, taking them to Horseshoe Bayou and Lake Fausse Pointe.
“I’m hoping to do the same thing with my two girls so they’ll be interested when they’re growing up. I hope to pass it down to my girls,” he said.
“It felt great to win because, I mean, the last two years I haven’t been able to put in the time (fishing). You’ve got to be a dad before you can be a fisherman. It’s to find that balance,” he said.
The digital scale dipped his way, which tipped the balance in his favor.