MYETTE POINT — Cody Pattillo’s first Louisiana Bass Anglers win durgin his first year with the Franklin-based bass club left him upbeat and looking for more in 2022.

The Loreauville bass angler made the right moves and had the right artificial lure in his hand at the right time July 23 to cull, then weigh a five-bass limit at 11.47 pounds.



Tags