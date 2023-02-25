Brooks Amy, left, and his friend and fellow crew member Jacob Fisher, right, are shown at the Southcentral Fishing Association's second tournament of the year in 2022. They are looking ahead to this year's season opener on March 25.
Following yesterday’s Legends on the Lake bass tournament at Lake Fausse Pointe, there are more important tournament dates on the next two pages of the calendar.
First up is the 2023 Southcentral Fishing Association opener on March 25 at Quintana Canal Boat Landing, Cypremort Point. The SFA’s redfish tournaments have a “slot” limit format with either a two-fish or three-fish limit.
The SFA met recently in Lydia to eat sausage jambalaya, present last year's awards, talk about the upcoming season and share ideas on growing the club’s membership and increasing participation in the five regular-season tournaments and season-ending SFA Classic. Getting more youths in the boats, increased social media presence and word of mouth were discussed, as well as prize money payouts.
Before the supper, Jacob Fisher of St. Martinville, a regular crew member with SFA Director Brooks Amy aboard Perry Scott’s 24-foot long Blue Wave, said, “I just want it to grow so bad. I want it to be bigger every month. Can you imagine 50 boats taking off? What? That’d be awesome. Can you imagine that?”
There was wholehearted agreement all around.
Speaking of prize money, a guaranteed bonus payout of $1,000 has been established for this year’s winner of the SFA Classic.
Long-time member Jonathan Rush of New Iberia, who fishes regularly in Strickly Bidness with Milton Davis and his son, Dusty, both of Lydia, started a Facebook page so check that.
SFA membership fee is $25 per person. Boys and girls 15 years old and under can join for $10. Entry fee per boat for each tournament is $100.
Entry fees for the March 25 tournament must be paid before 5:30 a.m. That first tournament will start at 6:30 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m.
For more information call Amy at (337) 316-8175 or Rush at (337) 390-0464.
The gears have been turning for several weeks now as Tee Roy Savoy of Coteau Holmes and his group of dedicated volunteers get ready for the highly popular Jackie Savoy Memorial Big Bass Classic. It is scheduled to be held April 22, a Saturday, out of Marsh Field Boat Landing at Lake Fausse Pointe.
The Jackie Savoy BBC will feature the new format that includes both the big bass prize money as well as prize money for the biggest five-fish limit. Payout for the three biggest bass each hour (up to 40 boats) is $250, $150 and $100. Payout for the biggest limit (up to 40 boats) is $1,000, $600 and $400.
The biggest change will be at tournament HQ, where a live band will play from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a rice-and-gravy cookoff supper will be available for participating bass anglers and fans. The fishermen, who pay $150 per boat, eat for free.
On the Big Bass Classic Fishing Tournament’s Facebook page, Savoy says: “Let’s make this bigger and better than ever! Maybe you don’t fish, get your cooking teams together and come show your cooking skills. Oh, you can’t cook, either? Come try some delicious food and come with your dancing shoes if you like dancing.”
It’s gonna be a good’un. Can’t wait.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.