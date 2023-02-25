Southcentral Fishing Association
Brooks Amy, left, and his friend and fellow crew member Jacob Fisher, right, are shown at the Southcentral Fishing Association's second tournament of the year in 2022. They are looking ahead to this year's season opener on March 25.

 DON SHOOPMAN / THE DAILY IBERIAN

Following yesterday’s Legends on the Lake bass tournament at Lake Fausse Pointe, there are more important tournament dates on the next two pages of the calendar.

First up is the 2023 Southcentral Fishing Association opener on March 25 at Quintana Canal Boat Landing, Cypremort Point. The SFA’s redfish tournaments have a “slot” limit format with either a two-fish or three-fish limit.



