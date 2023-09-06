DU
Buy Now

Silent auction items will draw the attention of Ducks Unlimited New Iberia Chapter Banquet-goers, just like these did during the annual fundraiser held in September 2020. The 2023 event is scheduled to be held Oct. 26 at the Isle of Iberia. Local DU officials are hopeful you circle the date and make plans to attend.

 DON SHOOPMAN / THE DAILY IBERIAN FILES

If you’re a big fan of country music singer and songwriter Garth Brooks, you could walk away from an annual fundraising event Oct. 26 with two tickets to his Ducks Unlimited-only concert, plus a two-night stay at Caesar’s Palace, in 2025.

That trip and concert is one of the featured auction items on tap for the fast-approaching New Iberia DU Chapter’s 53rd annual banquet that Thursday night at the Isle of Iberia RV Resort. The highest bidder for that package may leave already making plans to attend the Hall of Famer’s concert two years from now in Las Vegas.



Tags