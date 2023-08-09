Trout
The Louisiana Illuminator

Following the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting Aug. 3, many Louisiana saltwater fishermen are jeering, some are cheering and others are in-between in their initial reaction to changes proposed for the recreational harvest of speckled trout.

LWFC board members amended the Notice of Intent to change speckled trout minimum and maximum size and bag limits as well as daily creel limits. The proposal recommended by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries biologists shook up the state’s saltwater fishing world, for sure. Unless this action runs into a brick wall, we will have a minimum size limit of 13 inches long and a maximum size limit of 20 inches long with an allowance of two speckled trout over the maximum length limit, the state agency announced Thursday afternoon.



