Rules for the recreational harvest of redfish like these in a weigh-in basket for a local "slot" redfish tournament are on the verge of being changed following a Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting on July 6.

 DON SHOOPMAN / THE DAIlY IBERIAN

Recreational saltwater fishermen who enjoy keeping five legal size redfish, including one more than 27 inches long, never will forget July 6.

To quote a well-known scribe’s work from the 1800s: “Nevermore,” unless there is a drastic turn of events between now and December.



