Under pressure from Republicans and Democrats, the Biden administration last week opened the door to reverse a “nonsensical” interpretation that led to the elimination of federal funding for school hunting and archery programs across the U.S.

Congressmen from both sides of the aisle were up in arms over the decision by the Department of Education to strip the taxpayers’ money from hunter education and archery classes and programs in schools. The money has been earmarked for those purposes since the Elementary and Secondary Act of 1965.



Tags