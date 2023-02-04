A Massachusetts deer hunter who got caught with his pants down still managed to arrow a buck with a 196 1/8-inch spread that, fittingly, became the No.2-ranked deer in the Bay State.

Hunters know when ya gotta go ya gotta go and that’s what Chris Alberini had to do the morning of Nov. 21, according to a story posted Jan. 27 by Field & Stream. He was out before dawn that day, excited because he might have another chance to shoot a big buck seen on trail cams since 2016.



