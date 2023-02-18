Boat 1
Buy Now

Boats will line up along the bulkhead at Marsh Field Boat Landing for the first Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series tournament of the year March 22. The first tournament of the season will be out of Marsh Field Boat Landing, according to WN Hawg Fights BTS director Mike Sinitiere.

 DON SHOOPMAN / THE DAILY IBERIAN FILES

Every other Wednesday evening becomes special soon for many bass anglers across Acadiana.

The Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series opener is scheduled to get underway March 22. Each Hawg Fight is a pressure-packed derby with a time frame from 5:30 p.m. to dark-thirty, which early in the season means less than 2 hours on the water before weigh-in. For example, sunset is 7:20 p.m. on March 22.



Tags