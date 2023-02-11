Our next generation of bass tournament anglers, the future of bass fishing, wet line their lines in an extra tough derby Feb. 4 in the Atchafalaya Basin.

They caught the Atchafalaya River on a rise, unfortunately. Rising water challenged them on a day that began with frosty weather out of Belle River Landing on the east side of the Spillway. Just 12 five five-bass limits hit the scale after 170 high school two-man teams fished the Louisiana High School B.A.S.S. Nation opener for 2023.



