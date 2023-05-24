BY REP. BEAU BEAULLIU
REP. BEAU BEAULLIU

State Rep. Beau Beaullieu harks back to his days as a boy enjoying Marsh Island -- boating, fishing, crabbing, cast netting for shrimp -- to help explain why he introduced a bill near and dear to his heart before the 2023 Louisiana Legislative Session.

The Republican lawmaker from New Iberia, a lifelong outdoorsman, wanted to right a wrong in requiring self-clearing permits at Marsh Island Wildlife Refuge and Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge. After hearing from constituents last year, Beaullieu took issue with check-in, check-out language in the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries regulations for wildlife refuges and Wildlife Management Areas. He believed it wasn’t practical to comply.







