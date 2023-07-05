IMG_2719.JPG
A 91-pound grouper caught by Joe Mayeaux aboard the Outlaw fills the surface of the digital scale at IR&GC fishing rodeo headquarters Sunday at Cypremort Point. The huge grouper helped Mayeaux win Offshore Division Best All-Around Fisherman.

 DON SHOOPMAN / THE DAILY IBERIAN

CYPREMORT POINT – There’s nothing like a monstrous fish to grab the attention and limelight at a saltwater fishing rodeo.

Colby Maveaux’s 91.1-pound grouper did that and more Sunday when it hit the large digital scale on the third and final day of the 70th annual Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo. It wowed the crowd and led Outlaw to the Offshore Division Boat Captain’s Award.



