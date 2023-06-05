MYETTE POINT – Yes, Virginia, the 2022 Angler(s) of the Year on the Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament are fishing the evening circuit in 2023.

Through the first five tournaments, however, it wasn’t noticeable as Mike Sinitiere and Mike O’Brien barely sniffed a top three finish in the four tournaments at Lake Fausse Pointe out of Marsh Field Boat Landing and one at Bayou Benoit Boat Landing in the Atchafalaya Basin.







