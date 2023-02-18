Robbie Mayer, right, and his guest, Scott Young, hold the four bass, including a 5.27-pounder, that led them to a narrow win in the Coteau Bass Hustlers' wet, cold and windy season opener at Amelia Landing. Their 10.70 pounds topped a 10-boat field on the raw day.
AMELIA – Robbie Mayer went into the Coteau Bass Hustlers first tournament of the year cold due to his work schedule, which prevented him from prefishing.
The Delcambre bass angler and his guest, Scott Young of New Iberia, fished the cold, windy and soggy tournament Feb. 11 for a few hours and had two keepers in the boat thanks to the spinnerbait thrown by Young. But a big bite saved the day.
Then Mayer, 58, pitched a black/red Texas-rigged Zoom Speed Craw into 3-foot depths around a cypress tree and came back with a 5.27-pound bass around 9:30 a.m. He caught another keeper half that size a little more than an hour later and that, as they say, was the ballgame.
Their four bass, one short of a limit, weighed 10.70 pounds, barely good enough to top a 10-boat field that fished the opener out of Amelia Landing.
“I didn’t think four fish would have won the tournament. I knew we had big bass for sure," Mayer said.
Jason Jones and Steve Doumit’s five-bass limit gave the winners a run for the money. It weighed 10.61 pounds for an agonizingly close runner-up finish.
Third place was nailed down by Doyle Louviere and Nick Hebert, whose limit weighed 7.85 pounds.
Mayer’s 5-plus pounder was the game-changer on a day that barely got out of the 40s. They fished oilfield canals around Grassy Lake, he said.
“Scott picked up the first two fish for the day. Then I caught the 5-pounder. I told Scott, ‘Get the net because I’ve got a big one on.’ He got it in the net. We got it in the boat. It kind of warmed me up a little bit. It pumped us up. We whooped and hollered a little bit,” said the project manager for Trinity Rental Services.