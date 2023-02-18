coteau #1 winners 2023
Robbie Mayer, right, and his guest, Scott Young, hold the four bass, including a 5.27-pounder, that led them to a narrow win in the Coteau Bass Hustlers' wet, cold and windy season opener at Amelia Landing. Their 10.70 pounds topped a 10-boat field on the raw day.

AMELIA – Robbie Mayer went into the Coteau Bass Hustlers first tournament of the year cold due to his work schedule, which prevented him from prefishing.

The Delcambre bass angler and his guest, Scott Young of New Iberia, fished the cold, windy and soggy tournament Feb. 11 for a few hours and had two keepers in the boat thanks to the spinnerbait thrown by Young. But a big bite saved the day.



