A red snapper caught on a tagging trip off the waters of Panama City, Fla.

 Florida Fish and Wildlife

(The Center Square) — Dozens of congressmen in Southern states are pushing back against proposed federal regulations for red snapper, though the new rules could result in more opportunity for Louisiana anglers.

Nearly 40 members of Congress, including Louisiana's delegation, penned a letter to U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo last week urging her to direct the National Marine Fisheries Service to improve the science behind how the agency sets limits on red snapper harvest.



