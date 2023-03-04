ZWOLLE – Don’t look now but Hunter Neuville has started another run in Louisiana B.A.S.S. Nation.

Two years ago he qualified for the Louisiana B.A.S.S. Nation Team as a Co-Angler, then won the TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Central Regional tournament in freezing weather in May at Milford Lake near Junction City, Kansas, to qualify for the B.A.S.S. Nation Championship on Nov. 3-5 on the Ouachita River near Monroe.



