The Atchafalaya Basin’s breathtaking scenery inspired Seth Varney as he paddled its length for the stretch run to the Gulf of Mexico.

When Varney stood in ankle-deep water, paddle in hand, canoe behind him, Wednesday morning in the Gulf of Mexico, his mission to canoe the Mississippi River from Minnesota to the coast of Louisiana was complete. The Asheville, North Carolina, resident chose to get off the big river in central Louisiana so he could experience the Atchafalaya Basin.



