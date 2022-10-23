Ducks Unlimited
A Louisiana Ducks Unlimited official talks to New Iberia DU Chapter chairman Jason Foster at a past fundraising banquet in New Iberia. Foster, who is in his 10th year as chapter chairman, reminds local outdoorsmen that the next fundraising banquet starts at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Isle of Iberia.

 DON SHOOPMAN / THE DAILY IBERIAN FILES

A sweet treat is in store for those who go to the New Iberia Ducks Unlimited Chapter Banquet on Thursday at the Isle of Iberia RV Resort.

Margaret Burke, the wife of long-time local DU supporter P.R. Burke, called the DU chapter chairman Tuesday to say she planned to prepare “special desserts” for the event that gets underway with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m.



