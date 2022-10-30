buck

Biloxi, Mississippi, deer hunter Chade Borries has his hands on the horns of a 14-point buck he shot with an arrow early on Oct. 1. However, the buck didn't go down but ran away. Crestfallen, Borries went back to his camp and called a tracker with dogs and they went out that night to recover the deer.

 

We can only hope all Teche Area deer hunters respect the small game, big game and waterfowl they shoot as much or more as a Mississippi deer hunter did Oct. 1.

Chase Borries of Biloxi told his story soon after that episode and it speaks volumes for the degree of ethical hunting he showed that day and night after he put an arrow in a 160-pound deer a few steps away from his concealed area on the ground behind palmettos on public land. He likes the challenge of hunting public land and relishes the challenge of hunting from terra firma.



