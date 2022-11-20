Blaine Miller of Loreauville had the smile of an Angler of the Year when he won the title with first- and fourth-place finishes in the Coteau Bass Hustlers tournaments Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 at Toledo Bend. He won the first tournament with 12.30 pounds.
Blaine Miller of Loreauville had the smile of an Angler of the Year when he won the title with first- and fourth-place finishes in the Coteau Bass Hustlers tournaments Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 at Toledo Bend. He won the first tournament with 12.30 pounds.
Brandon Sellers of New Iberia finished second in the last two tournaments of the year held by the Coteau Bass Hustlers, Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 at Toledo bend. Sellers fished with Paul Trahan both days and finished second by three points to Loreauville's Blaine Miller in the race for Angler of the Year.
Blaine Miller got the win he was striving to get at Toledo Bend and, as a result, wrapped up a close race for Angler of the Year in the Coteau Bass Hustlers.
It sure was Miller time, clutch time, on Nov. 4 as he fished alone and culled to bag of bass big enough for the first-place finish on his way to clinching the bass club’s AOY.
The Loreauville outdoorsman claimed the title at the expense of his friend and fishing buddy, Brandon Sellers. They fished the Wednesday Night Hawg Fight Bass Tournament Series together the past two years.
Miller charged into the bass club’s regular-season finale with a 4-point lead in the AOY race over Sellers, 849-845. Miller wrested the lead away from Sellers with a narrow win in the bass club’s Oct. 15 tournament in the Atchafalaya Basin out of Myette Point.
Miller won three bass club tournaments on his way to AOY. Before the final two tournaments of the year at Toledo Bend, he said success at the big lake always has been hit or miss for him. Bass fishing success was a hit for him there on the fourth day of November.
Miller, who fished both days by himself, weighed in a five-bass limit at 12.30 pounds from the Blue Lake area, more than enough to win the contest against six other boats. Sellers and Paul Trahan finished second with a limit weighing 10.88 pounds.
Joey Trahan and Mike Bourque chalked up a first-place finish the second day by putting five bass for 10.81 pounds on the digital scale. While the Selllers-P. Trahan team finished second once again with 10.62 pounds. Miller, meanwhile, finished fourth with four bass weighing 7.98 pounds.
Joey Trahan said he and his tournament partner got the bass to bite on one artificial lure and one artificial lure only, a 21 Powder Whopper Plopper. Trouble was, he had the only one and missed a big bass on it Friday but caught 10 keepers on it Saturday in Housen Creek.
With the bass club’s drop-the-worst-tournament format in effect, Miller finished the season with 973 points for AOY while Sellers checked in with 970.
Rounding out the bass club’s Top Six for 2022 are Joey Trahan, 918; Tim Sturm, 864; Jason Jones, 861, and Paul Trahan, 858.
TOURNAMENT #11 RESULTS
Nov. 4 at Toledo Bend
1, Blaine Miller (5), 12.30. 2, Paul Trahan-Brandon Sellers (5), 10.88. 3, (*) Marlin Hebert-Colby Hebert (3), 9.37. 4, Jason Jones-Steve Doumit (5), 8.19. 5, Joey Trahan-Mike Bourque (5), 6.12. 6, Robbie Mayer-Gerald Frederick (1), 2.69. 7, Tim Sturm-Bobby Louviere (1), 2.40.
(*) Tournament’s lunker bass, 4.50.
TOURNAMENT #12 RESULTS
Nov. 5 at Toledo Bend
1, Joey Trahan-Mike Bourque (5), 10.81. 2, (*) Paul Trahan-Brandon Sellers (5), 10.62. 3, Robbie Mayer-Gerald Frederick (5), 8.91. 4, Blaine Miller (4), 7.98. 5, Tim Sturm-Bobby Louviere (3), 6.07. 6, Marlin Hebert-Colby Hebert (3), 5.94. 7, Jason Jones-Steve Doumit (1), 2.02.
(*) Tournament’s lunker bass, 4.01.
COTEAU BASS HUSTLERS
2022 FINAL POINT STANDINGS
1, Blaine Miller, 973. 2, Brandon Sellers, 970. 3, Joey Trahan, 918. 4, Tim Sturm, 864. 5, Jason Jones, 861. 6, Paul Trahan, 858.