robbie mayer-blaine miller cbh 2022
Blaine Miller, right, and Robbie Mayer won the 10th Coteau Bass Hustlers tournament of the year on Oct. 15 in the Atchafalaya Basin out of Myette Point Boat Landing. Miller and Mayer culled to a five-fish limit weighing 11.79 pounds to win the 11-boat tournament.

MYETTE POINT – Thanks to Robbie Mayer, Blaine Miller had what he called “an incredible day” on the water Oct. 15 and, as a result, moved into first place in the Angler of the Year race in the Coteau Bass Hustlers.

“I have to thank Robbie for bringing me to his fish,” Miller said after the two bass anglers combined to win the bass club’s 10th tournament of 2022.



