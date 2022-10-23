Blaine Miller, right, and Robbie Mayer won the 10th Coteau Bass Hustlers tournament of the year on Oct. 15 in the Atchafalaya Basin out of Myette Point Boat Landing. Miller and Mayer culled to a five-fish limit weighing 11.79 pounds to win the 11-boat tournament.
MYETTE POINT – Thanks to Robbie Mayer, Blaine Miller had what he called “an incredible day” on the water Oct. 15 and, as a result, moved into first place in the Angler of the Year race in the Coteau Bass Hustlers.
“I have to thank Robbie for bringing me to his fish,” Miller said after the two bass anglers combined to win the bass club’s 10th tournament of 2022.
Miller and Mayer’s five-fish limit weighed 11.79 pounds, just enough to finish a fraction of an ounce ahead of Brandon Sellers, who fished alone and boated a limit weighing 11.26 pounds. Sellers, who also had the tournament’s biggest bass, a 3.73-pounder, slipped from first to second in the race for AOY.
Miller said the key to success was all about change after making one pass through their primary area without a bite. He punched a soft plastic creature bait through lily pads on the second pass and, he said, “a fish smoked it.”
He took the hint and fished the creature bait Texas-rig style to catch beaucoup bass. They had a limit weighing around 7 ½ pounds before 9:30 a.m.
When the wind started blowing, he changed to a spinnerbait and nailed a 2.80-pounder, plus several more fish but none big enough to cull. The bass got off it, so he put the creature bait on his favorite swim jig and immediately stuck a 3.49-pounder.
Miller and the other bass club members have two tournaments left to fish. He’s looking forward to the stretch run, he said, and plans to fish the next tournament alone at Toledo Bend.
“Toledo Bend is hit or miss for me. I’m either in heaven or hell out there,” he said.
Rounding out the top three finishes in the recent tournament was the team of Steve Doumit and his guest, David Doumit. Doumit and his godchild had five bass weighing 8.69 pounds.
COTEAU BASS HUSTLERS
TOURNAMENT RESULTS
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Oct. 15 at Atchafalaya Basin{/span}
1, Robbie Mayer-Blaine Miller (5), 11.79. 2, Brandon Sellers (5), 11.26. 3, Steve Doumit-Guest (5), 8.69. 4, Joey Trahan-Guest (4), 8.40. 5, Jason Jones-Guest (5), 7.49. 6, Dwayne Broussard (5), 5.79. 7, Tim Sturm (5), 6.64. 8, Paul Trahan-Bryce Louviere (3), 6.22. 9, Doyle Louviere-Guest (5), 6.16. 10, Keith Altazin-Guest (4), 4.34. 11, Marlin Hebert (1), 2.10.