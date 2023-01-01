Buck 140
Trevor Martin of Hurley, Mississippi, holds the wide rack of Buck 140, which he shot and killed late Dec. 17 on the Ten Point Unit at Phil Bryant Wildlife Management Area on the Mississippi Delta. The deer was known for its travels after being fitted with tags and a GPS device in a collar in 2020. It traveled back and forth between Mississippi and Louisiana, a distance of 18 miles. It also crossed the Mississippi River four times.

Call it fate or whatever but Mississippi deer hunter Trevor Martin and his buddy put in for every draw hunt for bow or rifle possible and hit on Phil Bryant Wildlife Management Area.

Call it fate or whatever but Martin was there in the woods the morning of Dec. 17 hopeful of killing his first-ever buck on the Mississippi Delta, where deer grow bigger than those around his hometown of Hurley in eastern Mississippi.



