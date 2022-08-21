Purchase Access

The folks in Bath, Illinois, have the right idea when it comes to putting a dent in an invasive species population. Kill ’em, kill ’em all if you can!

Hundreds of people flocked to the small village to take out (or watch people take out) as many silver Asian carp as possible from a stretch in the Illinois River about three hours south of Chicago. The Redneck Fishing Tournament was held Aug. 4-6.



John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.