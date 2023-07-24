AMELIA – The last bite was the best bite July 16, although the bass angler who coaxed the fish to chomp on a soft plastic was unsure at the time.

Fifteen minutes before weigh-in for the fourth Louisiana Bass Cats tournament of 2023, Mike Sinitiere of New Iberia and his cousin, Tony Sinitiere of Franklin, were racing against the clock to add a kicker to their modest five-bass limit while fishing near the Amelia Boat Landing.



