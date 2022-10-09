BATON ROUGE — As expected, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission members overwhelmingly adopted a Notice of Intent to lower the creel limit on speckled trout and raise the speckled trout minimum length limit for recreational fishermen at its meeting Thursday.
State Department of Wildlife and Fisheries biologists recommended the changes to a 15-fish daily creel limit per person, down from 25, and a 13.5-inch minimum length limit, up from 12. The LWFC voted 5-0 but, in a rare instance, two members abstained from voting.
It is the first substantial change in the state’s speckled trout regulations since the late 1980s.
Joe McPherson of Woodworth, LWFC chairman; Bill Hogan of Ruston; Kevin Sagrera of Abbeville; Brandon Decuir of Baton Rouge, and Gene Reynolds of Dubberly voted in favor of the change. Interestingly, Alfred Sunseri of New Orleans, LWFC vice-chairman, and Andrew Blanchard of Houma did not vote on the issue.
LWFC’s adoption of the NOI is the first step before the regulations become law. It could take 90 days and one year, according to a prepared statement released by the state agency.
The LDWF staff presented data that indicated speckled trout continue to be overfished.
LDWF held eight public meetings across the state, conducted multiple surveys and collected hundreds of public comments on the issue via email over the past 2 ½ years, according to the news release.
Jack Montoucet, LDWF secretary, said, “I really appreciate the effort of our anglers for taking the time to provide valuable input during out meetings and surveys. While the process was lengthy, it allowed ample time for our anglers to voice their opinions on potential management options and allowed the commission to gather the relevant biological facts to make the difficult but necessary decision about one of our most popular recreational species.”
The NOI will be published in the state register to start a public comment period Dec. 29. Email comments to jadriance@wlf.la.gov or write to Jason Adriance, Fisheries Division, Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, P.O. Box 98000, Baton Rouge, La. 70898-9000.
LWFC members will consider all public comments and make any changes they deem necessary or appropriate. If there are no amendments to the NOI by the LWFC, the proposed rule will be sent to the Legislative Oversight Committee. After the 30-day oversight period, or a favorable review by the Legislative Oversight Committee, the rule can be published as final in the State Register.