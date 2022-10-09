BATON ROUGE — As expected, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission members overwhelmingly adopted a Notice of Intent to lower the creel limit on speckled trout and raise the speckled trout minimum length limit for recreational fishermen at its meeting Thursday.

State Department of Wildlife and Fisheries biologists recommended the changes to a 15-fish daily creel limit per person, down from 25, and a 13.5-inch minimum length limit, up from 12. The LWFC voted 5-0 but, in a rare instance, two members abstained from voting.



Tags