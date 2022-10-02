LDWF
Life as we know it for recreational speckled trout fishermen around here and along the Louisiana coast is about to change drastically. How drastically might depend on public input from saltwater fishermen like you.

As excitement builds for a possible fair to good speckled trout season over the next few months in and around Vermilion Bay, the bona fide game-changer looms this week. The daily creel limit and the minimum length limit for speckled trout almost certainly will be revised when the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meets Thursday in Baton Rouge.



